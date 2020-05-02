The late Cameron Boyce can be seen in his final on-screen performance in the teaser trailer for “Paradise City.” Watch the embed above.

“Paradise City” centers on the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him, as they collide through their broken homes built by the music business. The former Disney star passed away last year at age 20 from an epilepsy attack.

“Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character ‘Simon’ in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City,” reads a post on the show’s official Instagram account. “The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business.”

A portion of the series’ profits will be donated to The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was created by his parents.

“Paradise City” is still searching for a home and is being shopped by CAA.

At age 9, the freckle-faced Los Angeles native made his acting debut in the 2008 horror film “Mirrors” and then appeared in the 2010 blockbuster comedy “Grown Ups” as one of the sons of Adam Sandler’s character.

In the early 2010s, he starred as mischievous Luke Ross opposite Debby Ryan’s title character in “Jessie,” which ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel. He then played Carlos de Vil, the son of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, in the “Descendants” series of movies for the cable network.