Cameron Boyce Debuts in ‘Paradise City’ Teaser, His Final Project Before His Death (Video)

Former Disney star passed away last year at age 20 after an epilepsy attack

| May 2, 2020 @ 6:47 PM

The late Cameron Boyce can be seen in his final on-screen performance in the teaser trailer for “Paradise City.” Watch the embed above.

“Paradise City” centers on the lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him, as they collide through their broken homes built by the music business. The former Disney star passed away last year at age 20 from an epilepsy attack.

“Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character ‘Simon’ in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City,” reads a post on the show’s official Instagram account. “The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business.”

A portion of the series’ profits will be donated to The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which was created by his parents.

Also Read: Luke Perry, Sid Haig and Cameron Boyce Not Included in 2020 Oscars In Memoriam (Video)

“Paradise City” is still searching for a home and is being shopped by CAA.

At age 9, the freckle-faced Los Angeles native made his acting debut in the 2008 horror film “Mirrors” and then appeared in the 2010 blockbuster comedy “Grown Ups” as one of the sons of Adam Sandler’s character.

In the early 2010s, he starred as mischievous Luke Ross opposite Debby Ryan’s title character in “Jessie,” which ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel. He then played Carlos de Vil, the son of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, in the “Descendants” series of movies for the cable network.

All 17 Disney Live-Action Remakes of Animated Classics, Ranked from Worst to Best (Photos)

  disney live-action remake animated classic cinderella lion king maleficent
  • The Jungle Book (1994)
  • Christopher Robin Ewen McGregor
  • Alice Through the Looking Glass Johnny Depp
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Maleficent Mistress of Evil Angelina Jolie Elle Fanning
  • The Lion King Zazu Simba
  • 102 Dalmations (2000)
  • Angelina Jolie Maleficent
  • Aladdin
  • Lady and the Tramp
  • The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)
  • 101 Dalmations (1996)
  • Dumbo
  • The Jungle Book
1 of 18

How does “Lady and the Tramp” rank among the studio’s remakes of its animated hits?

Over the last decade, Disney has found itself dipping increasingly into its own well of nostalgic favorites. Specifically, they’ve been taking their beloved animated classics, remaking them in live-action (or mostly live-action), and producing one blockbuster smash after another. Let’s take a look at all of the live-action remakes of Disney’s animated classics, going all the way back to the 1990s, to explore which films improved on the original and which ones came up short.

View In Gallery

