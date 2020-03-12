Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau are in self-isolation as they await the results of her COVID-19 test.

“Sophie recently returned from a speaking event in the UK, and last night she was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms,” Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter. “She’s feeling better, but following the advice of our doctor she is self-isolating as we wait on COVID-19 test results.”

Out of an abundance of caution, I too will be self-isolating & self-monitoring until we get Sophie‘s results back. But I‘ll be busy working from home. Today, I‘ll be speaking with some world leaders and joining ministers for a Cabinet committee discussion on COVID-19. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 12, 2020

A meeting that the prime minister had scheduled with the premiers and Indigenous leaders was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, the CBC reported.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement to the CBC that Trudeau is not planning on being tested for COVID-19 at this time, but he will be self-isolating and “self-monitoring” in the meantime.

“The doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results,” the statement said.

Trudeau’s announcement comes a day after actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced that they had tested positive for the virus in Australia. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, among several other members of Congress, also said he was self-quarantining.

