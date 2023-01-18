Canadian Studio Facilities Strategem and Kleinberg Launch Joint Venture

Strategem Studios and Kleinberg Studios, two of the foremost production facilities in Canada, announced a joint venture Wednesday that will see the two companies join together with 400,000 square feet of combined production space in Toronto.



Strategem Studios, which hosted the filming of shows like Taylor Sheridan’s “Mayor of Kingstown” and Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” will handle all sales, marketing and studio operations of Kleinburg Studios. Additionally, the partners will rebrand the studio to Stratagem Kleinburg Studios to further allow Kleinburg to become part of the Stratagem system of facilities for all major productions filming in Canada.

“I am truly excited to partner with Riccardo Bozzo and Kleinburg Film Studios given its rich history as a studio that has long been a favorite of Hollywood studio films, television and independent production. This new partnership with Kleinburg is an important strategic move for Stratagem that firmly positions us on the Toronto and Canadian map,” said Michael Cerenzie, founder/CEO of Stratagem Studios.

Kleinburg Studios, which opened in 1959, served for decades as the foremost facility for Hollywood productions in Canada, standing as the only purpose-built studio in Canada until the launch of Pinewood Studios in 2008. The complex, where shows like Amazon’s “The Boys” and Starz’s “American Gods” have filmed,” includes a horse paddock and log cabin for wilderness scenes and a six-acre backlot to replicate urban areas.



“In keeping with the rich cinematic history of Kleinburg Studios, we are pleased to partner with Michael Cerenzie, the Stratagem Group and their highly talented executive team to continue supporting local and international film and television productions,” said Kleinburg owner Riccardo Bozzo.



Strategem launched its own Toronto production facility last year, featuring 100,000 square feet of clear span stages. The studio plans to announce more studio spaces in Canada and internationally in the coming year.