John Oliver Reminds Everyone That ‘Rent Is Due on F–ing Wednesday’ Despite Coronavirus Crisis (Video)

As if Monday mornings in 2020 needed anymore gloom, John Oliver used his Sunday “Last Week Tonight” episode to remind viewers that “rent is due on f—ing Wednesday.”

Great, and thanks for that.

Oliver had good reason to bring the issue up this weekend. Millions of Americans are currently unable to pay their rent due to job losses or salary cuts tied to the coronavirus pandemic. But the HBO host insisted that evictions cannot be the answer for landlords. “We’re about to go out of our way to throw people out of their homes at the worst possible time,” Oliver said.

“Evictions have consequences that can haunt you for the rest of your life,” Oliver told his audience.

For starters, the “Daily Show” alum pointed out that it is harder to get approved for new housing with an eviction on your rental record. That means we could be at the beginning of a COVID-19 catch-22 for renters.

“Long term, we desperately need a plan to fix our affordable housing crisis,” Oliver said. “In the short term, we just have to find a way to keep people in their homes.”

