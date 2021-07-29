Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes for ‘Seductive’ and ‘Weird’ Bible TikTok

Candace Cameron Bure has apologized for sharing a TikTok video that some fans felt was inappropriate and clashed with her image as a Christian celebrity.

In the clip, Bure held up a Bible while lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song “Jealous Girl,” which features the lyrics, “Baby, I’m a gangster too and it takes two to tango / You don’t wanna dance with me, dance with me.” Bure captioned the video, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit.”

The “Fuller House” actress later took to her Instagram Story to address the backlash. She wrote on Wednesday, “I usually don’t apologize for these things but a lot of you thought it was weird and I’m sorry. That was not my intention.”

She clarified that she was not trying to be sexual, but “strong,” conceding that she may have missed the mark.

“I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible,” she said. “And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive.”

The 45-year-old actress said she was inspired to shoot the video after her 22-year-old daughter used the song as well, and that she was only trying to spark a conversation about religion.

“I was trying to do my own version of it with the Bible and talk about the Holy Spirit and the power of the Holy Spirit, but that basically nothing can trump the Holy Spirit and we only know that by reading the Bible,” she explained. “Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a biblical way that didn’t work. Anyway, most of you didn’t like it, clearly, but there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention. But anyway, it’s gone. Now I know what you don’t like.”

This isn’t the first time Bure has upset her social media followers. Last September, she refused to apologize after some of her conservative fans chastised her for posting a photo in which her husband, Valeri Bure, posed with his hand on Bure’s breast. She said at the time, “For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband, we have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”