As expected, Minnie Mouse’s fashion change-up isn’t going over well with everyone. On Wednesday night, Candace Owens trashed the new look, claiming Disney is simply trying to distract from real issues by “ trying to destroy fabrics of our society.”

The look was introduced by Disneyland Paris on Wednesday, when they announced that Minnie Mouse would be getting her first pantsuit as part of the park’s 30th anniversary celebration. Of course, Minnie Mouse only wears the best, so her suit was designed by famed British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

By Wednesday night, Owens was angrily mocking the new look with Fox News personality Jesse Watters. She first claimed that the change happened because the company was just looking for something to do.

“This is why people don’t take these people seriously,” Owens said. “They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by. It’s like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. You know, they’re absolutely bored.”

Owens then went a bit further, saying that Minnie’s makeover is a deliberate attempt to distract people from real political and economic issues.

“They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues,” Owens continued. “So, everybody looks over here. Look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse! The world is going forward because you’ve got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can’t get anything at the grocery store and you can’t buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket. At least we’re addressing the real problem, which is Minnie Mouse!”

You can watch Owens’s full comments in the video above.