Candace Owens Says Women Turned on Weinstein After Consensual Sex Because He’s ‘Not the Hottest Brad Pitt-Looking Person’ | Video

Commentator Candace Owens said in a recent interview that Harvey Weinstein’s accusers were lying, and that they turned against the disgraced producer after having consensual sex with him because he didn’t give them plum film roles in return. She also said Weinstein’s repulsive appearance also played a role.

Owens made the comment during a conversation with Tucker Carlson on Friday.

“They assumed he was going to give them these roles, and he didn’t,” Owens said. “These girls threw themselves at him, thinking there was going to be an exchange, and there just wasn’t one.”

She continued: “And then if you look back at your life, and now that you’re 50, and you slept with Harvey Weinstein — not the hottest, Brad Pitt-looking person — you’re like ‘What did I get for this?’

Owens said she believed the claims against Weinstein — who was recently found guilty of one count of sexual assault in New York and is also on the hook for a 16-year sentence in California stemming from multiple sexual abuse convictions — at first.

But after reading the emails his accusers sent him, and after seeing he had not been targeting young women who did not know any better, Owens said she started to believe Weinstein was wrongfully convicted. On top of that, Owens said Weinstein’s accusers saw dollar signs amid the #MeToo movement, believing Weinstein made for a prime target.

“I’ve never seen a crazier conviction in my entire life,” Owens said. “He literally got convicted because people were crying, even in the face of overwhelming evidence [that supported Weinstein].”

She added: “The cases are incredible. You were raped by him over the course of 10 years? Help me understand this.”

Owens’ comments come after she interviewed Weinstein, via prison phone, earlier this week; Owens is also facing a lawsuit from French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, after claiming she was born a man.

You can watch Carlson’s 128-minute interview with Owens below: