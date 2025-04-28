Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong Join Juliette Binoche on Cannes Jury

Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong will be joining Juliette Binoche on the Croisette, the Cannes Film Festival announced today. Alongside the two American actors, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Hong Sangsoo, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi and Carlos Reygadas will also be on the jury headed by Binoche. The 78th festival will take place May 13 – 24.

The jury will decide the winner of the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’or, to one of the 21 films in competition. The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 24. Last year, the jury headed by Greta Gerwig awarded Sean Baker’s “Anora” the Palme and it, of course, went on to win Best Picture and a scad of other Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Mikey Madison.

Several of the jurors are Cannes veterans: Indian director Kapadia won the Grand Prix last year for “All We Imagine As Light”; Italian actress Rohrwacher has attended the festival several times, often in support of films she made with her filmmaker sister, Alice Rohrwacher (“The Wonders,” “La Chimera”); Hamadi is back after his documentary “Downstream to Kinshasa” became the first-ever Congolese film in the official selection in 2020; and South Korea’s Sangsoo and Mexico’s Reygadas return after premiering several films in Cannes over the years and collecting multiple prizes. Finally, Strong attended last year’s festival for the premiere of “The Apprentice,” which earned him a supporting actor Oscar nomination.

Among the previously announced films in the main competition are Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” Richard Linklater’s “New Wave,” “Jeunes Mères” from the Dardenne brothers, Julia Ducournau’s “Alpha,” Lynne Ramsay’s “Die My Love” and “Affeksjonsverdi” (“Sentimental Value”) from Joachim Trier.

The directorial debuts of two American actors will play in the Un Certain Regard section: Scarlett Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great,” and Kristen Stewart’s “The Chronology of Water.” Ethan Coen’s “Honey, Don’t!” will premiere in the midnight category, while “Highest to Lowest,” the latest Spike Lee joint, and “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” will play out of competition.