Cannes Pre-Festival Virtual Film Market Bumped Back a Month to June

Cannes’ Marché du Film’s virtual prescreening sales event has been pushed back by one month to late June after a majority of sales companies requested the change, the festival announced Wednesday.

The virtual film market will now take place June 21-25, two weeks before the official, (hopefully) in-person Marché du Film in Cannes taking place alongside the festival in July.

The event was originally meant to take place in May to bridge the gap between European Film Market and the delayed Cannes, and the festival agreed to push back the prescreening event again after more than 700 buyers and sellers responded to a survey, with a vast majority requesting to push it back to June and confirming their participation in the event.

“Listening to and answering the needs of the industry are key values of the Marché du Film team. Therefore, we have decided to run the online Pre-Cannes Screenings from 21-25 June, two weeks before the Marché du Film in Cannes (6-15 July),” the organization said in a statement.

The event is restricted to only those sellers and buyers who have already registered with the Marché du Film, but there’s no additional charge for the virtual market. Early bird registration is already open with a special rate until April 15.

Last year’s film market moved online after the cancellation of the Cannes Film Festival, which had been postponed for months and finally settled for a small, in-person event in October.

Cannes returns in July, with Spike Lee set to serve as the festival’s jury president.