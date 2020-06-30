“Cannonball” made a pretty decent splash Monday in its premiere preview on NBC. The USA Network competition is hosted by WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Titan Games” at 8 p.m. had a 0.7/5 and 3.9 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “The Wall” got a 0.7/4 and 4 million viewers. The “Cannonball” broadcast preview at 10 p.m. received a 0.6/4 and 2.7 million viewers.

Univision was second in ratings with a 0.5/3, but fifth in viewers with 1.7 million.

CBS, Fox and ABC tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 3.4 million, Fox was third with 2.4 million and ABC was fourth with 2.1 million.

CBS and Fox aired all reruns on Monday. ABC aired “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” aired from 8 to 11 p.m., averaging the above primetime numbers for its network.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and seventh in viewers with 955,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 1.003 million. At 8 p.m., “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” had a 0.2/1 and 1.1 million viewers. Following a repeat, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at 9 p.m. got a 0.2/1 and 991,000 viewers.