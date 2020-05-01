Can’t Unlock Your iPhone With Face Mask On? Apple Is Testing a Fix

New feature may allow iPhone owners to bypass Face ID login while wearing a mask

| May 1, 2020 @ 11:11 AM

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 27: A young woman wearing a face mask, who said she did not mind being photographed, looks at a smartphone as she waits at a tram at Alexanderplatz on the first day of a nationwide policy to wear protective face masks in stores and while riding public transportation during the novel coronavirus crisis on April 27, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The German government is introducing steps to ease lockdown restrictions in order to help economic activity to resume while at the same time seeking to prevent a renewed surge in Covid-19 infections. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images,)

Straight from the files of small lifestyle changes brought on by the coronavirus: Apple is testing how to make it easier for iPhone owners wearing face masks to unlock their devices.

The tech giant, as The Washington Post pointed out on Friday, has developers beta testing a new feature that would recognize whether users are wearing face masks, allowing them to automatically bypass Apple’s Face ID login. Some developers have already shared a look at how the feature would look on iOS 13.5.

Instead, users wearing face masks would be directed to the passcode screen, rather than being asked to try multiple Face ID logins.

Also Read: Apple Warns Coronavirus Has 'Constrained' iPhone Production, Says It Won't Meet Q2 Revenue Goal

Apple did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The new feature comes as millions of Americans have started wearing face masks to run their errands, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If rolled out, the feature would save users a few precious seconds spent taking their face masks on and off to check their iPhones.

Apple on Thursday reported iPhone sales dipped 7% between January and March compared to the same time last year. Overall, the company reported $58.3 billion in sales for the period, marking a 1% year-over-year increase. Apple chief Tim Cook, during the company’s earnings call, said the company saw a record amount of FaceTime during the quarter.

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE