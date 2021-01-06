A mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, causing Congress to forcefully recess during the Electoral College vote certification for Joe Biden’s presidency and causing a lockdown of the building.

Social media erupted with comparisons between the differences in law enforcement’s response at the Capitol to the many Black Lives Matter protests this summer — most of which were generally peaceful.

While police used tactics that included tear gas and violence against BLM protesters, law-enforcement officers at the Capitol were subdued in comparison against the Trump supporters, many of whom breached the building and wandered throughout it.

Social-media reaction was swift, reflecting what many saw as a contrast that was downright chilling.

“The way they would have dropped a whole bomb on the capitol if this was us,” tweeted writer and director Matthew A. Cherry.

Following President Trump’s comments at a rally earlier in the day that “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol,” groups of protesters stormed the Capitol after breaking through perimeter barriers and pushing past police. According to CNN, “an armed standoff was taking place at the House front door as of 3 p.m. ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who is trying to breach it. A Trump supporter was also pictured standing at the Senate dais.”

“A lone Black U.S. Capitol Police officer trying to hold back an armed right wing invasion of the Capitol that has been fomented by the president of the USA. Compare to the 100s of militarized police mobilized against peaceful protestors for Black lives. Our country. Our country,” tweeted Cecillia Wang, civil rights lawyer and deputy legal director of the National ACLU.

Similar reaction was widespread.

For the past year, all we heard about from the right was ‘Antifa’ & ‘BLM’ and ‘leftist mobs’ & yet nothing any of those ‘groups’ did comes close to today, & this attack on the Capitol itself. Where is the loud condemnation from Cruz & co, from Fox folks?

Hypocrites, all of them. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 6, 2021

Black people can’t even sleep in bed safely at night without getting shot and killed by police. But when white nationalists attempt a coup, suddenly cops can’t even find their handcuffs. https://t.co/01Luv6s9bV — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) January 6, 2021

They allow these people to run rampant in Washington but they gas peaceful #BLM protesters?! WOW pic.twitter.com/k6GUoJRkE6 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 6, 2021

i got shot by pepper balls this year for helping someone wash tear gas out of their eyes, little did I know I could have just been storming the government this whole time without any issue. My mistake lol — ricky montgomery (@rohmontgomery) January 6, 2021

White privilege is ramming your way inside one of the most secure buildings on Earth and having the police politely ask you to leave — Josh Callahan (@Jschmuck2) January 6, 2021

What would the headline be if this were Black people? — NOT VAN JONES BUT VAN LATHAN (@VanLathan) January 6, 2021

I’ve been teargassed for politely holding a sign at a BLM rally, and these assholes are being basically welcomed in to storm the US Capitol. Unreal — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) January 6, 2021

where's the tear gas? the bullets? the fucking LRADs that can cause brain damage and permanent hearing loss they threatened to use on BLM protesters? the murders? the beat ups? why aren't these criminals incarcerated? racism at it's fucking finest!! unbelievable!!!! — nery2 (@breadloafnery) January 6, 2021