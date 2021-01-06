America’s Darkest Day: Scenes From US Capitol Under Siege by MAGA Mob (Photos)

Getty Images
The National Guard will be deployed to the United States Capitol building following a riot incited by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The group of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1 p.m. ET. Rioters were able to push past police and barricades around the perimeter of the Capitol, and some guards were photographed with guns drawn inside the Senate chambers.
Photographs and video from reporters and bystanders on the ground and inside the Capitol show rioters overtaking the Senate Chambers, including breaking into senators' offices, stealing and vandalizing property.
An unmasked Trump supporter in face paint inside the Capitol Building Jan. 6.
Capitol Police deploy tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds in Washington, D.C.
Pro-Trump rioters outside the Capitol Building.
Pro-Trump rioters perch on the railings of the Capitol Building.
Police officers in riot gear walk towards the scene at the Capitol Building.
Pro-Trump rioters in the Capitol Building.
Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Building.
Pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol Building to destroy government property and vandalize the building.
Confederate flags are visible inside and outside the Capitol during the riots.
A man is seen bleeding outside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Members of Congress evacuate the House Chamber as protesters attempt to enter during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
A protester sits on the Speaker of the House's dias inside Capitol chambers.
A pro-Trump rioter inside the Capitol chambers.
Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol Wednesday.
Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Rioters gather inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Rioters gather inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Trump's flags wave at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.