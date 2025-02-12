‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Begins a Critical Year for Marvel Studios

Seven months ago, “Deadpool & Wolverine” became the highest grossing R-rated film of all time and the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. Now it’s up to “Captain America: Brave New World” to continue that momentum.

Anthony Mackie’s first film with the red, white and blue shield doesn’t need to reach that $1 billion mark to achieve that goal, but a sustained theatrical run fueled by strong fan approval and general audience word-of-mouth is essential. In other words, the opposite of what “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” did when it opened to $120.3