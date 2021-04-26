Captain America Shield Passes on Twitter From Steve Rogers to Sam Wilson

On the finale of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Sam Wilson took back the shield and finally stepped into the role of Captain America, fulfilling a destiny that was set up in the final minutes of “Avengers: Endgame.” While the show made it clear that the baton had been handed over from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers–with people finally accepting Sam as their next leading Avenger–Marvel’s social channels took it one step further and confirmed that yes, Sam Wilson is now officially known as “Cap” by changing their Twitter handles to reflect that.

Previously, the Captain America handle (@CaptainAmerica) had a header that showed art from “Avengers: Endgame” with a profile picture of Steve Rogers and a bio that read “Just a kid from Brooklyn.” As of today, the profile picture is a picture of the shield, and the banner has been changed to Sam Wilson in his new superhero suit that he donned in Friday’s finale. It also has the words “on your left” in the bio–any self-respecting Marvel fan will recognize those words as the first words Sam said when we met Steve in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” seven years ago.

This is the first major change in the MCU where a leading character has officially changed mantles in such a significant way, so it’s nice to see that Marvel is going all in since it’s clear that Sam’s leadership will be a big part of Phase 4 and beyond. The switch also has a bit of symbolic coincidence to it, as “Avengers: Endgame” debuted two years ago today in theaters. (We’re pretty sure Marvel didn’t plan this, as it’s also the Monday after the finale when spoilers are usually allowed to drop-but it’s still a pretty cool thing to note.)