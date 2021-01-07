Ratings: CNN Tops All of TV in Capitol Riots Coverage

More TV viewers got their news about Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol Building chaos via CNN than on any other TV channel. Yes, that includes broadcast television as well as cable — and it holds true for any part of the day.

From 8 to 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, CNN averaged 8.203 million total primetime viewers to competitor MSNBC’s 7.382 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. Fox News finished in third place among the cable news networks — but not third overall, more on that in a bit — with an average of 4.577 million total viewers across those three hours.

In “total day” ratings, which examines the 24-hour period beginning at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, CNN averaged 5.040 million total viewers to MSNBC’s 3.873 million total viewers and Fox News Channel’s 2.860 million total viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'The Masked Dancer' Episode 2 Tanks vs Capitol Coverage

The 1. CNN, 2. MSNBC, 3. Fox News order among the cable news channels maintained in the key news demographic of adults 25-54.

On broadcast, NBC averaged 5.774 million total viewers throughout its three-hour primetime coverage of the sad day in our nation’s history. ABC News’ efforts averaged 4.882 million total viewers, good for second place on the free over-the-air networks.

Meanwhile, CBS aired a pair of sitcom repeats in the 8 o’clock hour before going to live news coverage from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The two hours’ worth of Capitol coverage averaged just 2.571 million total viewers, putting CBS in last place among TV’s main primetime news telecasts.

Also Read: 'This Is Us' Abortion Episode Settles for New Series Lows in Both Demo Ratings and Total Viewers

Last night, Fox’s broadcast net stuck with its as-planned primetime lineup of “The Masked Dancer” and the series premiere of its “Name That Tune” reboot, leaving the politics to sister channel Fox News. Find all of broadcast television’s primetime ratings for Wednesday night here.

All of that means the primetime order last night among the channels covering the riot was: 1. CNN, 2. MSNBC, 3. NBC, 4. ABC, 5. Fox News, 6. CBS.

It’s cloudier to compare broadcast’s daytime-hours coverage with cable news, but it is safe to say CNN beat the daylights out of everyone during the daylight too.

Also Read: Everybody Loved Watching Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Get Drunk for New Year's

Chaos erupted at the Capitol during a joint session of Congress during which elected officials were expected to certify Biden’s election win. Numerous Republican lawmakers declared their intention to object before the confirmation, aligning themselves with Trump, who has falsely claimed since November that the Democratic party’s win is attributable to widespread election fraud.

Protesters, encouraged by Trump for days, descended on the city to protest the certification. Some eventually broke into the building, resulting in a lockdown and a delay in the process.

Biden’s win was certified on Thursday.