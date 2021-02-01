Card Sharks

ABC/Eric McCandless

Joel McHale’s ‘Card Sharks’ Soars in Ratings Without NFL Competition

by | February 1, 2021 @ 8:47 AM

Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” also rises on Sunday, when ABC finished first in key demo

Joel McHale’s “Card Sharks” was no guppy on Sunday, when ABC was first place in the key demo’s ratings. Of course, it helped a great deal that there was no football competition.

Leading in to “Card Sharks,” Jimmy Kimmel’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” also grew week to week. The CW’s “Batwoman” added more eyeballs to the previous Sunday’s tally, though it stayed steady in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

