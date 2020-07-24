Watch Taylor Swift and Her Magical Piano Travel Through Realms in ‘Cardigan’ Music Video

Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her new song “Cardigan” at midnight on Friday, giving her cooped up fans a way to escape the dark realities of their world for the magical realism of the one she created for the first single off her new album “folklore.”
In the music video, which you can view above, Tay starts off playing an old piano in a rustic home, but soon realizes it’s not a regular instrument at all but a portal to another land. She climbs into the piano pops up in a moss-covered magical realm and plays a little more of “Cardigan” by a waterfall. She ventures back into the piano again and turns up in the sea during a storm, with only the piano to use as a raft. Eventually, she returns home, sopping wet and looking for something to warm her. Oh, look, it’s a cardigan.
“Cardigan” was written by Swift and Aaron Dessner and produced by Dessner. The music video was directed by Swift.
Swift made the surprise announcement Thursday that she’d be releasing her eighth studio album, “folklore,” at midnight Friday.
“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the “perfect” time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed,” the singer said in a statement. “My gut telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”
the 1
cardigan
the last great american dynasty
exile (featuring bon iver)
my tears ricochet
mirrorball
seven
august
this is me trying
illicit affairs
invisible strings
mad woman
epiphany
betty
peace
hoax
(bonus track) the lakes
'Cats' Movie Cast: Who's Playing Whom in Feline Feature, From Jennifer Hudson to Taylor Swift (Photos)
The star-studded cast of Universal's upcoming adaptation of "Cats" includes Oscar winners, pop stars, and newcomers.
Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy
Oscar-winner Dench portrays the wise matriarch of the Jellicles -- the tribe of cats. She chooses one of the tribe to be reborn into a new life.
In previous stage versions, Old Deuteronomy is a male cat. Dench has said in the film, her character is trans.
Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella
Fellow Oscar winner Hudson plays the outcast Grizabella, a former "glamour cat" whose looks have faded. She sings the most famous song from the musical, "Memory."
Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat
The British thesp's role isn't too much of a stretch; he portrays an elderly cat that was once a famous actor.
Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap
The dancer/actor plays the musical's main narrator who befriends Victoria.
Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees
"The Original Conjuring Cat," Mr. Mistoffelees possesses magical powers.
Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger
The R&B star and Instagram sensation plays a flashy feline who loves to dance.
Taylor Swift as Bombalurina
The pop star portrays a furry flirt. She is seen sprinkling catnip in the trailer.
Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots
The comedian portrays Jennyanydots aka "Old Gumbie Cats." She's quite lazy during the day and more active at night.
James Corden as Bustopher Jones
The late-night host plays a fancy cat who enjoys the finer things in life.
Francesca Hayward as Victoria
The newcomer plays the innocent kitten Victoria.
Idris Elba as Macavity
Elba takes a villainous turn as Macavity, aka the "Mystery Cat." His henchman kidnap Old Deuteronomy.
