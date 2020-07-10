Carina Adley MacKenzie is no longer executive producer and co-showrunner of “Rosewell, New Mexico,” The CW sci-fi drama she created.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television confirmed her exit in a statement to TheWrap.

“Carina Adly MacKenzie has departed as executive producer/co-showrunner of “Roswell, New Mexico.” The third season of the series will return to The CW as part of the network’s 2021 midseason lineup,” the spokesperson said.

MacKenzie addressed her reason for leaving in a statement, saying she had chosen to resign from the show voluntarily, citing “fundamental disagreements.”

“I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role on Roswell, New Mexico. I do not take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust Roswell, New Mexico to capable hands. I am so proud of what we built over the last two years, and I believe in the heart and soul of the show: asking tough questions, striving to make the world better, amplifying marginalized voices, and fighting the good fight,” she wrote in a tweet.



She also clarifyed that there is no bad blood between her and the “cast, crew or writers.”

“Over the last few months, the team and I broke the Season 3 story together, I had talks with the actors about the season character journeys. I put my finishing touches on the season premiere this week,” she continued. “But this is a business, and there were fundamental disagreements about a couple of things that were and are very important to me.”

Last month, MacKenzie raised concerns on Twitter over a gay love scene that was censored by ITV.

“Really, really, REALLY upset to hear that @itv cut out a (pretty tame) love scene between two men and kept a (much more raunchy) heterosexual sex scene in their airing of an episode of #RoswellNM tonight. There are a lot of angry tears happening at my house tonight,” she wrote, adding, “It’s just blatant homophobia/biphobia/bigotry and I’m so, so sorry and so, so angry.”

ITV did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but gave this statement to THR:

“Editing is only ever undertaken to ensure content is suitable for scheduling in a pre watershed time slot when younger age groups may be watching. Scenes involving sexual content were edited in keeping with the regulator, Ofcom’s, guidelines,” the rep said.

MacKenzie’s writing credits also include The CW’s “The Flash” and its “Vampire Diaries” spin-off “The Originals.”

