Carl Reiner Remembered by Alan Alda, William Shatner: ‘His Talent Will Live On’

Hollywood is waking up to the sad news of Carl Reiner’s passing. The comedy legend, who created “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed Steve Martin in “The Jerk,” was 98.

Reiner died on Monday. The Twitter tributes began to roll in on Tuesday.

“Last night my dad passed away,” Reiner’s son Rob Reiner wrote on Tuesday. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Also Read: Carl Reiner, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator and Hollywood Legend, Dies at 98

“Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner,” actor William Shatner tweeted. “From the writers room of ‘Sid Caesar’ to recreating those times for the ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.”

“Farewell to a King of Comedy, dear friend, father figure, and Gentleman Genius,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal said. “I love you Carl. Love to your family, all your friends, and students.”

A prolific entertainer, Reiner is best known as the creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which he starred on with Van Dyke and Marty Tyler Moore.

Also Read: Carl Reiner Is the Oldest Emmy Nominee Ever at 96, but He's Still Got Work to Do (Video)

Reiner, a nine-time Emmy winner, was also famous for his collaborations with Mel Brooks, with whom he made the comedy album “2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks,” and Steve Martin, who starred in Reiner’s films “The Jerk,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” “Man with Two Brains” and “All of Me.”

See the tributes below.

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.???? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Farewell to a King of Comedy, dear friend, father figure, and Gentleman Genius. I love you Carl. Love to your family, all your friends, and students.♥️ https://t.co/UT5PrKL99o — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) June 30, 2020

The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020

A legend lost at 98. R.I.P., @carlreiner

What a full life and iconic legacy. ???? — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) June 30, 2020

As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner pic.twitter.com/IeJ3RkG2vS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 30, 2020

Not Carl Reiner. Fuuuuuuck. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 30, 2020

We have lost the great Carl Reiner. My condolences to his family. He is irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/pA1Tc4I5uR — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 30, 2020

we lost a great one @carlreiner grew up with him on the #DickVanDyke show countless films t v live appearances the comedy timing perfection a real mensch Molly https://t.co/lmNfrAUBrH — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) June 30, 2020

.@TheSimpsons RIP Carl Reiner godfather to generations of comedy writers. — Al Jean (@AlJean) June 30, 2020

Oh no. Carl Reiner. Hero. — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 30, 2020

RIP comedy genius Carl Reiner, 98.

'Everybody wants to laugh – you know that. They need to laugh… people need to laugh.'

So true.

Thanks for all the laughs, Carl. pic.twitter.com/09U1KVNEmU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2020