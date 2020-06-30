Carl Reiner Remembered by Alan Alda, William Shatner: ‘His Talent Will Live On’

Legendary actor/director died Monday at the age of 98

and | June 30, 2020 @ 7:20 AM Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 8:08 AM
Carl Reiner

Photo credit: Getty Images

Hollywood is waking up to the sad news of Carl Reiner’s passing. The comedy legend, who created “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed Steve Martin in “The Jerk,” was 98.

Reiner died on Monday. The Twitter tributes began to roll in on Tuesday.

“Last night my dad passed away,” Reiner’s son Rob Reiner wrote on Tuesday. “As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Also Read: Carl Reiner, 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator and Hollywood Legend, Dies at 98

“Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner,” actor William Shatner tweeted. “From the writers room of ‘Sid Caesar’ to recreating those times for the ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.”

“Farewell to a King of Comedy, dear friend, father figure, and Gentleman Genius,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal said. “I love you Carl. Love to your family, all your friends, and students.”

A prolific entertainer, Reiner is best known as the creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which he starred on with Van Dyke and Marty Tyler Moore.

Also Read: Carl Reiner Is the Oldest Emmy Nominee Ever at 96, but He's Still Got Work to Do (Video)

Reiner, a nine-time Emmy winner, was also famous for his collaborations with Mel Brooks, with whom he made the comedy album “2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks,” and Steve Martin, who starred in Reiner’s films “The Jerk,” “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” “Man with Two Brains” and “All of Me.”

See the tributes below.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller
  • Phyllis George
  • Fred Willard
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer
  • ian holm
  • Joel Schumacher
  • Carl Reiner
1 of 66

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE