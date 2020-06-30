Carl Reiner, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator and Hollywood Legend, Dies at 98

He was famous for his collaborations with Mel Brooks and Steve Martin

| June 30, 2020 @ 6:32 AM Last Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 6:37 AM
Carl Reiner, If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” creator and Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died. He was 98.

Reiner died Monday, according to TMZ. Representatives for Reiner did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

More to come…

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE