Carl Reiner, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator and Hollywood Legend, Dies at 98

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” creator and Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died. He was 98.
Reiner died Monday, according to TMZ. Representatives for Reiner did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
More to come…
He was famous for his collaborations with Mel Brooks and Steve Martin
“The Dick Van Dyke Show” creator and Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died. He was 98.
Reiner died Monday, according to TMZ. Representatives for Reiner did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
More to come…