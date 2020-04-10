Carlos Lopez Estrada to Direct ‘Robin Hood’ Remake For Disney Plus

Carlos Lopez Estrada, best known for directing 2018 crime movie “Blindspotting,” has been tapped to direct a remake of Disney’s 1973 animated “Robin Hood” for Disney+, TheWrap has confirmed.

Kari Granlund, who wrote 2019’s “Lady and the Tramp,” will write the screenplay. Disney closed deals for the remake prior to the shutdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. A release date for the remake is unknown at this time.

“Dumbo” and “Tron Legacy” producer Justin Springer is producing for the streamer.

The original 1973 animated “Robin Hood” re-imagined every character as an animal — Robin Hood and Maid Marian were foxes, Little John was a bear, Friar Tuck was a badger, Prince John was a lion, and the sheriff of Nottingham was a wolf. One of the songs from the musical-comedy, “Love,” was nominated for an Oscar.

Along with “Blindspotting,” Estrada directed an episode of “Legion” and recently wrapped a drama, “Summertime,” which premiered at Sundance.

Granlund also co-wrote the screenplay for another Disney movie, “Godmothered,” which was supposed to start production in spring with Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher but was postponed by the shutdown.

Estrada is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Granlund is repped by Verve and Industry Entertainment.

