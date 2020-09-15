Ratings: Carole Baskin’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut Jumps 30% Above Last Year’s Season Premiere

It also helped that “DWTS” did not contend with NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” season finale this time around.
Monday’s two-hour Season 29 premiere of the dancing competition scored a 1.3 rating among adults in the 18-49 age demographic in initial Nielsen numbers, compared to the 1.0 rating Season 28’s debut landed last fall.
The below rating for “Dancing With the Stars” could adjust down when final data comes in later Tuesday, as an NFL game aired in the Pittsburgh market on ABC during its time slot. The CW’s numbers were also affected by football airing in some local markets.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 29 premiere earned a 1.3/7 and 8.1 million viewers. The “VOMO: Vote or Miss Out” special at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 3 million. “American Ninja Warrior” at 8 got a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 10, “Dateline NBC” had a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers.
Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.27 million.
CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in viewers with 2.18 million, Fox was fourth with 1.34 million and Telemundo was seventh with 1.020 million.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.024 million.
More to come…
'Masked Singer' Season 4 Costumes: Here's Your First Look at Squiggly Monster, Jellyfish and More (Photos)
The wait is almost over for "The Masked Singer" fans, as the fourth season of Fox's wacky singing competition premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c. And to get you even more hyped for the next round of the "whosungit?" guessing game, the broadcast network has revealed the costumes for all 16 contestants competing on Season 4. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see every one of them -- all created by "Masked Singer" costume designer Marina Toybina -- from Squiggly Monster to Baby Alien.
Costume: Squiggly Monster We're not afraid of this goof.
Fox
Costume: Whatchamacallit Somehow they managed to top Thingamajig.
Fox
Costume: Popcorn She's already trying to butter us up.
Fox
Costume: Snow Owls The first-ever two-celebrity "Masked Singer" costume proves sometimes two heads are better than one.
Fox
Costume: Sun So bright we need shades.
Fox
Costume: Giraffe Possibly the tallest contestant we've ever seen. Unless they're walking on stilts, that is.
Fox
Costume: Dragon Straight fire.
Fox
Costume: Lips This mouth might be mighty performer.
Fox
Costume: Jellyfish So good it stings.
Fox
Costume: Crocodile What a snappy dresser.
Fox
Costume: Gremlin Wickedly cute.
Fox
Costume: Broccoli We're green with envy.
Fox
Costume: Baby Alien The cutest little puppet we've seen on TV since Baby Yoda.
Fox
Costume: Seahorse A shimmery, shiny masked singer.
Fox
Costume: Serpent Ssso awessssome.
Fox
