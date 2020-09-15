Dancing With the Stars Carole Baskin

Ratings: Carole Baskin’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut Jumps 30% Above Last Year’s Season Premiere

September 15, 2020

“DWTS” did not face an “American Ninja Warrior” finale this time around

Take a bow, Carole Baskin. The “Tiger King” breakout’s “Dancing With the Stars” debuted helped the ABC series rise 30% in TV ratings from last year’s comparable season premiere.

It also helped that “DWTS” did not contend with NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” season finale this time around.

Monday’s two-hour Season 29 premiere of the dancing competition scored a 1.3 rating among adults in the 18-49 age demographic in initial Nielsen numbers, compared to the 1.0 rating Season 28’s debut landed last fall.

The below rating for “Dancing With the Stars” could adjust down when final data comes in later Tuesday, as an NFL game aired in the Pittsburgh market on ABC during its time slot. The CW’s numbers were also affected by football airing in some local markets.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., the “Dancing With the Stars” Season 29 premiere earned a 1.3/7 and 8.1 million viewers. The “VOMO: Vote or Miss Out” special at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 3 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 3 million. “American Ninja Warrior” at 8 got a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 10, “Dateline NBC” had a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.27 million.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in viewers with 2.18 million, Fox was fourth with 1.34 million and Telemundo was seventh with 1.020 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and sixth in viewers with 1.024 million.

More to come…

