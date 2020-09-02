Carole Baskin Is the Longest of the Long Shots to Win Season 29 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
But “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause seems like a solid bet at 12-to-1 odds
Tony Maglio | September 2, 2020 @ 12:26 PM
Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 12:33 PM
Courtesy of Carole Baskin/Netflix/Getty Images
The claws have come out for “Tiger King” breakout star Carole Baskin. The founder of Big Cat Rescue has been assigned 50-to-1 odds to win Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.”
Yes, Joe Exotic’s rival is the longest of the long shots, according to SportsBetting.ag. Her odds mean if you $10 on Baskin (pictured above, left) to win and she waltzes off with the Mirrorball Trophy, you’d win $500.
The online sports book’s favorite to win is Backstreet Boy AJ McLean (above, right). Makes sense.
Just below McLean’s 4-to-1 odds is ice skater Johnny Weir at 5 to 1. Justina Machado, the star of “One Day at a Time,” is at 6 to 1.
Other notables in the cast include rapper Nelly at 8 to 1, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause (above, middle) at 12 to 1 and MTV’s former “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, who is tied with actress Anne Heche and former NBA player Charles Oakley at 16 to 1.
That trio represents the second-to-worst odds to win Season 29. They’re nowhere near Baskin’s betting line, which means SportsBetting.ag is begging you to wager on the cool cat (at age 59, she’s no kitten).
When Kim Kardashian was on Season 7 of "Dancing With the Stars," "Keeping up With the Kardashians" was just a year old, but it went on to become one of the most successful franchises in reality TV history.
ABC
Mark Cuban
After his stint on Season 5 of "Dancing With the Stars," Cuban went from regular billionaire to famous billionaire when he became one of the investors on ABC's hit "Shark Tank."
"Dancing With the Stars'" most successful alums weren't even stars before they were on the show. Brother-sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough entered the show as professional dancers, but have since branched out into their own acting careers. Julianne also took on the role of judge on the show beginning with Season 19.
ABC
Brooke Burke-Charvet
Brooke Burke-Charvet won the seventh season of ABC's reality competition series in 2008 then parlayed that success into a nine-season run as co-host of the show.
ABC
Erin Andrews
Like Burke-Chavert before her, Andrews went from "DWTS" alum to co-host when she assumed the role for Season 18. Andrews also assumed several new roles as a sportscaster for Fox Sports.
ABC
Lisa Rinna
Daytime soap vet Lisa Rinna competed in the second season of "DWTS," finishing in fourth place. Since then, she's gone on to a fruitful reality TV career, including her role as one of the regulars on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
ABC
Jennie Garth
"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jennie Garth finished in fourth place on Season 5 of "DWTS," then went on to star in the CW's "90210" revival the following year.
ABC
Candace Cameron Bure
"Full House" star took home the bronze in Season 18, then wrote a book about the experience, called "Dancing Through Life." She also serves as a host on the ABC daytime talk show "The View" and will star in the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House."
In 2009, Melissa Joan Hart competed on Season 9 of "Dancing With the Stars," and in 2010 she made her return to TV in ABC Family's "Melissa and Joey" alongside Joey Lawrence (who also competed in Season 3).
ABC
Kellie Pickler
"American Idol" vet Kellie Pickler put her reality TV experience to use on Season 16, this time walking away a winner. In 2015, Pickler and her husband Kyle Jacobs scored a CMT reality series called "I Love Kellie Pickler."
ABC
Alfonso Ribeiro
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum Alfonso Ribeiro won Season 19 of "Dancing With the Stars," then went on to take over for Tom Bergeron as host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" in 2015.
ABC
Bobby Bones
The country-music radio host won Season 27 in fall 2018 despite landing the second lowest scores in the final 4 with partner Sharna Burgess -- and then parlayed that appearance into a full-time mentor role on ABC's "American Idol" reboot. He even subbed in as host in April 2019 when Ryan Seacrest was too sick to tape the live show.
1 of 13
From Kim Kardashian to Alfonso Ribeiro, TheWrap takes a look at the celebrities who have gone on to bigger and better things