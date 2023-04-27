Reactions to the death of Carolyn Bryant Donham bring up the unjust death of Emmett Till, who Donham accused of improper advances in 1955.

Donham died Tuesday night in Westlake, Louisiana at the age of 88. She brought about the lynching of the Black teenager, who was 14 years old, that helped catalyze the civil rights movement after his mother insisted his funeral be open-casket in Chicago so that people could witness the brutality committed against her son after his body was pulled from a river in Mississippi.

Till had been visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was said to have whistled at Donham at a grocery store. Evidence points to a woman telling Roy Bryant, Donham’s then-husband, and his half-brother J.W. Milam. The pair then killed Till.

“People who think Emmett Till being lynched in 1955 is ancient history should remember that 18 current members of Congress are older than him & the white woman Carolyn Bryant who got him lynched just *today* died — w/o accountability,” Qasim Rashid wrote. “Its not ancient history—its contemporary reality.”

“Death is not justice. An arrest warrant was issued for Carolyn Bryant Donham in August 1955 related to the murder of Emmett Till,” Keith Boykin tweeted. “But it was never served. Instead, she was able to live a full life to 88 years old. Emmett Till only lived to 14 years old. This is not justice.”

Several users expressed the idea of Bryant going straight to hell for what she did.

“I hope the hottest part of Hell has a spot ready for Carolyn Bryant,” one user tweeted. “She lived a full life after lying on Emmett Till. No indictment. No jail. Nothing”

“Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman that caused the Emmett Till lynching and his death nearly 70 years ago, has died,” Kenny Akers wrote. “If you remember last year the Mississippi grand jury declined to indict her in August over Till’s death. May she rot in hell……..”

Read below for more reactions:

Fixed It: Lying-ass Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman who never punished for causing the kidnap, torture, and murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, is dead https://t.co/zonkA9wmJX — Darth Ro (@BookBlerd) April 27, 2023

Even over a half-century after Emmett Till’s murder, Donham’s lie still reverberates through the African-American community. https://t.co/kJ0Gns7dTz — Andscape (@andscape) April 27, 2023

When I hear about Carolyn Bryant’s death, I think about the profound unfairness of it all. Her shameful lies and continual cowardice caused a young Black boy, Emmett Till, to lose his precious life through state-sponsored White supremacist terrorism. Then she lived a full life. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 27, 2023

She never answered for the misery she caused and is a perfect example of the world we're struggling to leave behind. — HexagonSon (@captainplzanet) April 27, 2023

The Rest in Hell trend is not about Jerry Springer — rather about the Emmett Till accuser who also just passed away today. Just figured I'd put that out there. pic.twitter.com/jP5iBNLlpe — A'ndre Gonawela (@andregonawela) April 27, 2023