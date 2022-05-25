Sydney Sweeney is in the driver’s seat for an all-new episode of “Carpool Karaoke” featuring the cast of HBO Max’s “The White Lotus.”

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, which you can watch above, Sweeney is joined by her costars Alexandra Daddario and Murray Bartlett. At the beginning of the video, Bartlett asks from the backseat if the two women can turn down the air conditioning.

“It’s like we’re back in Hawai’i,” Daddario quips. “I was trying to make it warm in here, like we were in Maui.”

The trio then began reminiscing their time on the island while in production for “The White Lotus,” which they shot during the pandemic — at at time where the Four Seasons hotel they used was mostly off limits to the public.

“That was like a singular experience that we’ll never have again,” Bartlett remarks. “The pandemic job.”

“Yes, all spending time together, having full run of the Four Seasons. Such a special thing,” Daddario replies. Sweeney then chimes in: “I love that every night we all had dinner together. It really felt like a family, and I miss everyone.”

However, their seclusion was eventually interrupted when the hotel began welcoming guests again, which the three of them remembered took some adjustment on the part of the cast and crew.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” featuring Sweeney, Daddario, and Bartlett will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 27. Season 5 of the popular series will also feature appearances from Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, as well as Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio.