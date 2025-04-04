Carrie Coon Teases ‘White Lotus’ Deleted Scenes: ‘Very Rich Character Stuff’ and a Cut Pickleball Monologue | Video

If you thought “The White Lotus” Season 3 was topped off on drama, deception and tension-filled dinners, think again. According to star Carrie Coon, plenty of footage never made it to air in the latest season of the HBO series.

In the latest episode of TheWrap’s “UnWrapped” Podcast, the actress who plays Laurie, one of three longtime friends vacationing in Thailand with Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Kate (Leslie Bibb), revealed that even deeper layers of the women’s relationships were left on the cutting room floor.

“A lot of our material has been cut,” Coon said. “One of the scenes from [Episode 7] was literally cut in half. So much of the material is gone, and that’s just what happens when you’re making TV.”

“Most of the scenes with the women were some of the longest in the scripts,” she added. “Mike [White, the series creator] loves these women, and we would just sit around the table and talk and talk. That dinner scene from last night? Probably twice as long as what you see in the show.”

According to Coon, “a lot of rich character stuff” was left on the cutting room floor this season, not due to quality, but simply because of the restraints of making a series. She did not get into specifics about much, maintaining the mystery of the story.

That said, Coon did tease a few things that did not make it to the final episodes, including, perhaps most tragically, “an entire monologue about pickleball” from Leslie Bibb. Yes, pickleball. Coon also revealed that Bibb had “a whole dream sequence of Kate” that never made the final edit.

Then there was the infamous “bean scene” between the trio of women. Apparently, that turned into a whole improv session.

“Mike just let the bean stuff — he was like, ‘And now Laurie, say you love medium beans!’” she recalled. “He just wanted more beans in prestige TV.”

More beans. More pickleball. More “White Lotus” women talking about, well, anything. HBO, release the deleted scenes — we beg you.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 finale, titled “Amor Fati,” airs Sunday, April 6, on HBO and streams on Max at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

