Carrie Fisher rose to fame as Princess Leia in 1977's "Star Wars," but she made a number of noteworthy appearances in a galaxy not so far, far away. On the fourth anniversary of her death -- we still miss you, Carrie! -- we look back on some of her most interesting roles outside of the galaxy far, far away.
HBO
"Entourage"Carrie Fisher had a role as Anna Fowler on "Entourage" in 2010 on the episode titled "Tequila and Coke."
Fox
"Family Guy"Fisher voiced the character of Mon Mothma on "Family Guy's" Star Wars parody special in 2010. She was also somewhat of a series regular as Angela, Peter and Opie's supervisor.
Columbia Pictures
"Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle"Fisher wasn't just a badass on "Star Wars," she played one on "Charlie's Angels" too in 2003 -- kind of. She portrayed Mother Superior, a nun at a monastery.
Dimension Films
"Scream 3"Carrie Fisher's versatility knows no bounds. She played the role of Bianca in the horror film "Scream 3" in 2000.
Miramax
"Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back"We might be seeing a pattern with the whole nun thing. Fisher played one in "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" in 2001.
NBC
"30 Rock"Fisher also had a cameo on "30 Rock" as Rosemary Howard in the episode titled "Rosemary's Baby" in 2007. She played a writer who was Pete's idol.
Showtime
"Weeds"Fisher had a guest role on "Weeds" in 2007 as Celia's lawyer in the episode titled "The Brick Dance."
Warner Bros
"Smallville"In 2005, she appeared on the superhero drama series "Smallville" as Pauline Kahn in the episode titled "Thirst."
NBC
"Frasier"Fisher lent her voice to "Frasier" as Phyllis, one of the people that called in to the Dr. Frasier Crane Show.
MGM
"When Harry Met Sally"Fisher starred in the timeless romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally" as Marie, Sally's best friend.
Summit Entertainment
"Sorority Row"Fisher starred in another slasher film, "Sorority Row," as Mrs. Crenshaw the house mother.