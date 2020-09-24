Carrie Underwood Lands HBO Max Christmas Special

Playtone special celebrating “American Idol” alum’s first-ever Christmas album, “My Gift,” will tape this fall
Tony Maglio | September 24, 2020 @ 6:07 AM
Last Updated: September 24, 2020 @ 6:24 AM
Getty
Carrie Underwood has landed an HBO Max Christmas special celebrating her first-ever full-length Christmas album, “My Gift.”
The Playtone-produced special will tape this fall and premiere during the holiday season, HBO Max said on Thursday. In it, Underwood will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a “combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from the highly anticipated album,” the WarnerMedia streaming service’s description reads.
Underwood’s Christmas album will come out on CD and digital on Sept. 25. It will be released on vinyl on Oct. 30. There is no hard date yet for the TV special.
The Max Original will be executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and her manager, Ann Edelblute.
“Carrie Underwood is a multi-faceted talent and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and our friends at Playtone to bring a dose of holiday cheer,” Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said Thursday in a statement.
“The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year,” Underwood said. “Creating this album has been good for my heart and I’m thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max.”
Underwood won “American Idol” back in 2005. Since then, she has sold more than 64 million records worldwide and has recorded 27 No. 1 singles.
