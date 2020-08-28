WarnerMedia is moving Cartoon Network Studios under Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register.

Rob Sorcher, who served as head of Cartoon Network Studios and chief content officer for the channel, will exit his role. He signed a production deal with Warner Bros. TV Group that will include both animated and live-action projects. Amy Friedman will assume Sorcher’s programming responsibilities, while Register is now president of both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, though both will remain as separate entities.

This marks the first major executive move under Tom Ascheim, who came over from Freeform this summer and serves as president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC).

“The legacy of each of these great studios is long, with remarkable contributions to culture and the world of animation. Each embodies vibrant, distinct cultures and missions, and I believe this realignment will enable them to continue to innovate and thrive for new generations of artists and fans. There is no one better to usher in this exciting new period in these studios’ history than Sam,”Ascheim said. “We owe Rob a huge debt of gratitude for building the Cartoon Network brand to what it is today, creating a long list of imagination-capturing hit shows. He’s one of the most talented executives in our industry, someone who has changed the content game many times over, and I can’t wait to see what he comes up with next for us.”

Register has served as president of Warner Bros. Animation since April 2014. Sorcher had been with the channel since 2008.

“I am honored to have played my part in producing the artistry, innovation and heart of Cartoon Network Studios, bringing joy to generations of young people around this world,” Sorcher said. “I would like to thank Warner Bros. Television Group for embracing my wide-ranging interests, and I’m energized by the potential of this next chapter.”