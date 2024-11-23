Casa Bonita Cast and Crew Vote Unanimously to Unionize With Actors’ Equity and IATSE

2 months are filing to unionize with Actors’ Equity and IATSE local 7, workers at Casa Bonita have unanimously vote to approve it, the guilds announced jointly on Friday.

80 workers filed with the NLRB for the election in October. Actor’s Equity will represent cliff divers, actors, puppeteers and magicians who entertain at the restaurant. IATSE will represent theatrical support crew.

“Today, we are proud that we stood as a group and said clearly: We want to make Casa Bonita better. We love Casa Bonita, and already give our all to providing our guests with an unforgettable experience. When it is a safer, fairer place to work, we will be able to better focus on doing our jobs knowing we are protected, respected and valued. We knew that the best way to make that happen was as unionized workers, and this landslide vote confirms that we will. We are eager to take our place at the bargaining table soon,” the affected workers said in a joint statement.

“IATSE Local 7 couldn’t be more humbled and thrilled by the incredible crew of Casa Bonita. The days and weeks leading up to this election have been an inspiring example of solidarity. This has only been strengthened by working alongside our union siblings at Actors’ Equity Association. This result shows that the crew is ready for a brighter future through bargaining collectively to bring safety, security and lasting improvements to their workplace. We are excited to stand with and beside them as we prepare for and begin negotiations!” IATSE Local 7 Business Agent Max Peterson said.

“The workers made it clear today that they stand united for a stronger and safer Casa Bonita. It is their vision and courage that brought us quickly to an election, and that passion is what is going to get us through bargaining. We are so grateful to work with IATSE on getting even more workers at Casa Bonita unionized, and this solidarity is going to mean a better collective bargaining agreement down the road. On to bargaining!” Actors’ Equity Association Director of Organizing and Mobilization Stefanie Frey said.

The first Casa Bonita opened in Oklahoma City in 1968, expanding to Little Rock, AR in 1969, Tulsa, OK in 1971 and to the Denver suburb of Lakewood in 1974. The chain became known for theme park-like interiors, with Denver featuring an indoor waterfall, cliff divers and haunted caves.

But the OKC flagship restaurant closed in 1993, and the company shuttered the Tulsa and Little Rock locations in 2005. Only the Colorado restaurant, made famous by the 2003 “South Park” episode “Casa Bonita,” remained.

Following a temporary closure during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the owner of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy in 2021, cementing the closure of the cultural fixture. That’s when Parker and Stone bought the restaurant, which reopened in May 2023 to preview audiences.