Pro wrestler Daniel Wheeler, who wrestles as Cash Wheeler in tag team FTR for All Elite Wrestling, has been charged in Orlando, Florida, with aggravated assault with a firearm, TheWrap confirmed Friday. It appears to be a road-rage incident, where Wheeler allegedly flashed a handgun, according to the state’s attorney at a Friday hearing. He has no prior offenses.

Wheeler’s arrest comes at a particularly challenging time for wrestling company AEW, just nine days before their biggest show to date — All In at London’s Wembley Stadium, in front of an anticipated 80,000 fans. It’s unclear whether Wheeler will still perform at the show or if his future with AEW will be otherwise affected.

Wheeler was set to wrestle with tag team partner Dax Harwood in one of All In’s main events against Southern California tag team the Young Bucks. Wheeler and Harwood hold the promotion’s tag-team championship.

“AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities,” the promotion told TheWrap in a statement.

According to Orange County, Florida, court records obtained by TheWrap, a warrant was issued for Wheeler’s arrest on July 28 for an offense alleged to have taken place the previous day. His attorneys issued a not guilty plea on Aug. 3 and Wheeler waived appearing at a pretrial conference. His first in-court appearance was Friday.

The Orlando Sentinel first reported the news.

Wheeler and Harwood previously wrestled together in WWE as tag team The Revival. Wheeler last appeared on AEW programming Saturday, Aug. 12 in a tag team match with Harwood and C.M. Punk.

AEW is widely considered the No. 2 wrestling company behind WWE. Its flagship show Dynamite airs Wednesday nights on TBS with its sister shows Collision and Rampage airing on TNT. They are among the non-Writers Guild content continuing to provide Warner Bros. Discovery with fresh programming during the ongoing writer and actor strikes.

AEW All In takes place on Sunday, Aug. 27, and can be watched via pay-per-view.