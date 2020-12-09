Cassandra Vargas has joined 42West as a Los Angeles-based vice president in the in the company’s entertainment marketing division, CEO Amanda Lundberg announced on Wednesday.

In addition, the company has promoted west coast executives Greg Cortez, Britney Ross and Julia Rossen to vice presidents. Cortez, Ross, and Rossen join existing vice presidents Tara Fitzpatrick Portanova, Todd Nickels and Jodie Oriol in New York, and Ashton Fontana, Jordan Van Brink and Megan Zehmer in Los Angeles.

“We are so happy that Cass has joined us, says Lundberg in a statement to TheWrap. “Her tremendous expertise, relationships, creativity and ability to collaborate on all types of campaigns are a perfect fit within our culture and integral to our growth. Greg, Britney and Julia have all done excellent work representing longtime clients while also bringing new talent to the firm. They are outstanding, innovative strategists, and their Vice President standing within our company is richly deserved.”

Cassandra Vargas previously served as a vice president of Entertainment Strategies at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, working with a client list that included talent, filmmakers, and showrunners. Vargas will continue that focus at 42West, advising clients on publicity and strategic communication across film/TV, awards season campaigns and personal endeavors. Her clients include Kenya Barris, Damon Lindelof, Courtney Kemp, Prentice Penny, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Marissa Jo Cerar, Rodney Barnes, Laeta Kalogridis, among others.

With a background in the music business, Cortez has a track record of building, strengthening, and promoting celebrity and corporate brands. Cortez’s clients include Grammy award winning mega music producer Andrew Watt, 35X platinum and Grammy nominated songwriter Ali Tamposi, global, multi-platinum K-pop heavyweights TWICE, and Jared Gutstadt’s recently launched podcast production studio and network, AudioUp.

Ross joined 42West in 2013 and has created publicity campaigns for clients on behalf of large-scale event films, independent films, TV series, book releases, stand-up comedy tours, specials, and lifestyle brand deals, among others. Ross has also crafted numerous strategic and successful awards campaigns for her clients for Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys. Ross’ clients include Lucy Liu, Ricky Gervais, Conan O’Brien, Lauren Lapkus, Lucy Hale, Lauren Cohan, Marc Maron, Ioan Gruffudd, Claire Holt, Mike Castle, Harrison Osterfield and Gina Torres. She is based in Los Angeles.

Rossen has extensive experience in developing and executing strategic publicity campaigns for a wide range of clients including entertainment and media companies, philanthropies and charitable causes, large-scale events, authors, and more. Rossen worked on the publicity efforts for the LA Promise Fund’s annual Girls Build summit, Funko, 2020’s #VoteLikeAMadre climate action campaign, the Women’s March in LA, the March for Our Lives, and Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity. Additional client work includes Todd Chrisley, Jonathan Glickman’s newly launched film and TV studio Glickmania, HBO’s “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” documentary, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Billboard, Facebook, theSkimm, Atom Tickets, Paramount, Netflix’s “Julie and the Phantoms,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and Amazon’s “The Boys.”