Former Trump Adviser Calls Cassidy Hutchinson and Other Female White House Aides ‘Pimp Ladies’

This week, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson revealed in her book “Enough” that Rudy Guiliani groped her during the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the Capitol in Washington. That claim was backed up by her fellow former aide and current “The View” cohost Alyssa Farrah Griffin.

The move seems to have angered Trump adviser Peter Navarro who posted to X (formerly Twitter) multiple times, beginning with a tweet that read, “Watched Hutchinson in West Wing suck candy daily outside Meadows office doing NOTHING. Pimping new ‘book’ with White House loser Alyssa Farah.”

Navarro continued, “Hutchinson sold soul to J6 witch hunt. This her next 15 minutes of fame. Rudy Giuliani hero, Cassidy trash.”

On Friday, Navarro added to his tirade against the women. He posted, “Why would White House men – prez, vp, senior aide – EVER hire a woman after watching book pimps Cassiday[sic] Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah, Stephanie Grisham, Kayleigh McEnany, Olivia Troye throw mud at Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani et. al. Pimp ladies be giving real MAGA WOMEN bad name.”

Why would White House men – prez, vp, senior aide – EVER hire a woman after watching book pimps Cassiday Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah, Stephanie Grisham, Kayleigh McEnany, Olivia Troye throw mud @realDonaldTrump @RudyGiuliani et. al.

Pimp ladies be giving real MAGA WOMEN bad name https://t.co/gofMPqmrb5 — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 23, 2023

On Friday night, Griffin returned fire via Twitter. She explained that she would typically ignore such commentary, “but let me state for the historical record: Navarro was seen as a liability, distraction, & sideshow in the West Wing.”

“To put it as politely as I can: he was ‘strategically’ left off of calendar invites,” she concluded.

Hutchinson also shares in “Enough” that Donald Trump stopped wearing N95 masks during the COVID-19 pandemic because the straps on the masks smudged the bronzer that he wore. The move had major ramifications around the country, as many people stopped wearing a mask once Trump did.

She wrote, “The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks – and then millions of his fans followed suit.”

“Enough” will be in bookstores on Tuesday.