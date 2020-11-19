Joining virtually every other major awards ceremony, the Casting Society of America has moved the date of its annual awards ceremony, landing on April 15, 2021 for the first-ever virtual version of the Artios Awards.

That date puts the casting awards precisely 10 days before the 2021 Oscars, slated for April 25 as part of a large scale schedule shift necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic that completely disrupted the 2020 film release calendar.

CSA also announced the recipients of its three special honors. The Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award will go to The Actors Fund, the charitable organization that supports behind-the-scenes workers and has been especially necessary during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the 2021 Artios Awards will for the first time present the Hoyt Bowers Award to two recipients — Robi Reed and Tara Rubin.

“For the first time in our history, a virtual awards show allows CSA the opportunity to celebrate our craft, along with our membership and their contributions across the globe, in one single event. And in a year that has presented a myriad of challenges, it is particularly rewarding to identify the people and organizations that are making a positive impact in our field and our industry,” Russell Boast and Rich Mento, Co-Presidents, Casting Society of America said in a joint statement. “Our 2021 dual Hoyt Bowers recipients, Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, each an incredibly accomplished artist and casting professional, along with honoring the substantially supportive work of the Actors Fund, underscores our organization’s participation and commitments to our creative community.”

“This award is incredibly meaningful to all of us. Our staff have worked tirelessly over these past months to ensure no disruption in our emergency financial assistance, while at the same time strengthening and enhancing our essential health and wellness, life and career, and housing services,” Joseph P. Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund, said in a statement. “To receive the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award from the Casting Society of America reflects the collaborative spirit of this community, and emphasizes that The Fund is here not only for those who work on stage and on camera, but also for the thousands in our industry who work behind the scenes: casting directors, crew members, designers, writers and many more. We are especially grateful to long-time western region leaders and past CSA presidents Pam Dixon and Gary Zuckerbrod for their commitment to the work of The Fund. We are proud to continue to provide stability and resiliency for our entertainment community, and a safety net to those in need in the coming months and beyond.”

“At the age of 15, what I knew is that I wanted to be a casting director and receiving the Hoyt Bowers Award is not only an honor, it is a testament to what can happen when you believe in yourself and find your purpose,” Robi Reed said.

“As a casting director who works almost exclusively in the theater, it is especially meaningful to have this honor at a time when our industry is experiencing devastating unemployment and an uncertain future. It’s kind of like a ghost light – our theatres may be dark, but that one light reminds us that we will be back. I love being a casting director so being recognized with a colleague – the amazing Robi Reed – makes the experience even more special,” Tara Rubin said.

Launched in 1985, the Artios Awards honors Casting Directors in more than 20 categories across entertainment.

See the current state of the 2021 Awards Season calendar here.