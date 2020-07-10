Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films Signs First-Look TV Deal With FX Productions

“Mrs. America” star’s banner will develop content for FX and “potentially” other divisions of Walt Disney Television

| July 10, 2020 @ 9:00 AM Last Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 9:19 AM
Cate Blanchett

Photo by Steven Chee

Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini’s production company Dirty Films has signed a first-look TV production deal with FX Productions, the studio announced Friday.

Under the pact, Dirty Films will develop scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as “potentially” other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

Blanchett and Francini recently collaborated as executive producers in the FX on Hulu limited series “Mrs. America,” which Blanchett also starred in as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative woman who fought against the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in ’70s.

Also Read: How 'Mrs. America' Directors Went From 'Captain Marvel' to a Feminist History Lesson

“Cate Blanchett is a legendary talent and it was little surprise that her first role as an executive producer and star in an American television program – ‘Mrs. America’ – was such an overwhelming success,” Gina Balian, FX Entertainment’s president of original programming, said in a statement. “Cate, Andrew and Coco are equally talented at crafting and producing incredible stories and we welcome this opportunity to support their future television projects under this overall agreement.”

Blanchett, Upton and Francini added: “We are excited to continue working with John [Landgraf], Eric [Schrier], Gina and the entire brilliant team at FX. Through our collaboration on Mrs. America, we’ve experienced firsthand their enthusiasm for robust conversations, and their unwavering support for bold and ambitious entertainment.”

Dirty Films is an independent film and television production company, founded by Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett. Coco Francini joined as a partner this year. The banner’s film credits include “Truth,” “Carol,” “Little Fish” and “The Turning.” On the TV side, Dirty Films has produced “Mrs. America” and Netflix’s “Stateless.”

CAA negotiated the first-look TV deal with FX Productions on behalf of Dirty Films.

9 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'Don't' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • Game On CBS
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
1 of 10

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE