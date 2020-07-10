Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films Signs First-Look TV Deal With FX Productions

Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini’s production company Dirty Films has signed a first-look TV production deal with FX Productions, the studio announced Friday.

Under the pact, Dirty Films will develop scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as “potentially” other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

Blanchett and Francini recently collaborated as executive producers in the FX on Hulu limited series “Mrs. America,” which Blanchett also starred in as Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative woman who fought against the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in ’70s.

“Cate Blanchett is a legendary talent and it was little surprise that her first role as an executive producer and star in an American television program – ‘Mrs. America’ – was such an overwhelming success,” Gina Balian, FX Entertainment’s president of original programming, said in a statement. “Cate, Andrew and Coco are equally talented at crafting and producing incredible stories and we welcome this opportunity to support their future television projects under this overall agreement.”

Blanchett, Upton and Francini added: “We are excited to continue working with John [Landgraf], Eric [Schrier], Gina and the entire brilliant team at FX. Through our collaboration on Mrs. America, we’ve experienced firsthand their enthusiasm for robust conversations, and their unwavering support for bold and ambitious entertainment.”

Dirty Films is an independent film and television production company, founded by Andrew Upton and Cate Blanchett. Coco Francini joined as a partner this year. The banner’s film credits include “Truth,” “Carol,” “Little Fish” and “The Turning.” On the TV side, Dirty Films has produced “Mrs. America” and Netflix’s “Stateless.”

CAA negotiated the first-look TV deal with FX Productions on behalf of Dirty Films.