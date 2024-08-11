‘Catfish’ Host Nev Schulman Says He’s ‘Lucky to Be Here Alive’ After Breaking His Neck

“Catfish” host Nēv Schulman said he is “lucky to be here, alive” following an accident on Monday. “I broke my neck,” he wrote as part of a lengthy post on Instagram, going on to explain the specifics — and how close he came to paralysis. “C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.” But he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Schulman included a trigger warning at the beginning of his carousel of photos on Instagram. The message cautioned, “The following slides contain images of medical trauma and severe injury.”

The photos that followed included a voicemail transcription from his son’s teacher, a photo of Schulman in a neck brace lying in a hospital bed, an X-ray of his neck, the scar on the back of his neck and video of Schulman as he begins recovery.

“I went fishing with my family on Sunday,” he began the post, telling the story of what had occurred. “It was incredible, my son’s idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be.”

“Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what ‘before the accident’ really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say — life can change in an instant.”

“I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike,” Schulman continued. “In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t).”

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable,” Schulman wrote with gratitude. “Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.”

“I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward,” he added.

“We hadn’t planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes,” Schulman surprisingly concluded.