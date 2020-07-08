You didn’t think quarantine could stop “Catfish,” did you? After all, like its love affairs, the show starts in the online world — the one thing the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t taken away from us.

Or as host and producer Nev Schulman puts it in the new season’s first teaser, “Even Catfish work from home.”

Schulman co-hosts and produces the series with Kamie Crawford.

Also Read: 'Clone High' Reboot From Original Creative Team in Development at MTV Studios

This season, Nev and Kamie have their work cut out for them as they must play by new rules, encounter new obstacles and dive headfirst into the world’s “new normal” to uncover lies and potentially find true love, according to MTV’s logline.

The summer run features some “wild” new stories — like the one about the boy who “lost his virginity at a Justin Bieber concert.”

Yeah, you heard that right. How is he still single?

Also Read: 'Are You the One?' Cast Reflects on MTV Dating Show's Groundbreaking All-Queer Season

The new season of “Catfish” premieres on Aug. 5 at 8/7c on MTV.

In the teaser video, which you can watch above, a potential catfisher gets with the times by revealing themself on — what else? — a Zoom meeting. Yes, it was a weird spring, which is giving way to a weird summer.

“Catfish: The TV Show” is produced by Critical Content and Catfish Picture Company for MTV. Sitarah Pendelton and Leanne Mucci are executive producers for MTV.