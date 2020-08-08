Paramount Pictures
Cat, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961)
Let's make this clear: Holly Golightly does not own this cat. He belongs to nobody and nobody belongs to him. But that doesn't stop him from playing a pivotal role in the movie, including the tear-jerking final scene.
Twentieth Century Fox
Tonto, "Harry and Tonto" (1974)
Art Carney's portrayal of a feisty retiree on a cross-country road trip won him an Academy Award, while his feline costar didn't even get a nomination. What gives?
Twentieth Century Fox
Jonesy, "Alien" (1979)
This orange tabby was the unofficial mascot of the USCSS Nostromo and one of the few crew members to survive a Xenomorph attack. He also remains the only character to successfully steal a scene from Sigourney Weaver.
Paramount Pictures
Church, "Pet Sematary" (1989, 2019)
Ellie Creed's playful kitty Winston Churchill was run over by a truck and came back from the dead as Church to terrorize his former owners. That's something to consider before burying your cat in a cursed cemetery.
Buena Vista Pictures
Binx, "Hocus Pocus" (1993)
Thackery Binx was just a normal teenage boy in 1693 before he was cursed to live forever in the body of a black cat. But hey, everyone goes through weird phases in their teens.
New Line Cinema
Mr. Bigglesworth, "Austin Powers" series (1997-2002)
When Dr. Evil's cat, Mr. Bigglesworth, gets upset, people die. Honestly, Dr. Evil doesn't sound too different from the average cat owner.
Universal Pictures
Mr. Jinx, "Meet the Parents" (2000)
This movie should actually be called "Meet the Parents' Cat," because Mr. Jinx is the real star. The perpetually-frowning Himalayan cat is Jack Byrnes' pride and joy, and knows how to come when called, wave and even use the toilet. That's called a 'triple threat' in showbiz.
Buena Vista Pictures
Fat Louie, "The Princess Diaries" series (2001-04)
Behind every great princess of Genovia is an equally great black-and-white kitty.
CBS Films
Ulysses, "Inside Llewyn Davis" (2013)
This honey-colored tabby joined Oscar Isaac's grumpy folk musician as he wandered around New York City and Chicago in the Coen brothers' film. Though he takes up more screen time than many of the human actors, the feline actor isn't named in the credits -- perhaps because the character was played by three separate (but equally adorable) animal performers.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Goose, "Captain Marvel" (2019)
Okay, Goose is technically not a cat. Carol Danvers' orange sidekick is actually a Flerken (an alien with massive tentacles hidden inside her mouth), but Goose's fluffy coat and knack for getting into trouble puts her firmly in the cat category.