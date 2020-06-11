This Is Us Writer Jas Waters’ Cause of Death Made Public

Screenwriter and former journalist died Tuesday

| June 11, 2020 @ 8:40 PM Last Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 8:52 PM
Jas Waters

Credit: @JasFly

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has made “This Is Us” writer Jas Waters’ cause of death public.

According to the coroner’s report, released Thursday, Waters’ specific cause of death was ‘hanging,” which has been ruled a suicide.

Waters was a writer on the second season of “This Is Us.” Her other TV credits include Comedy Central’s “Hood Adjacent With James Davis,” VH1’s “The Breaks,” and, most recently, “Kidding” at Showtime. She also has a story by credit on the Taraji P. Henson feature “What Men Want.”

In a statement Wednesday after her death became public, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman remembered Waters as a “brilliant” writer and storyteller. “Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell,” he said. “She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones.”

Also Read: Nanci Ryder, Veteran Hollywood Publicist, Dies at 67

Prior to working as a screenwriter, Waters, who also went by JasFly, served as a columnist for Vibe magazine.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the writers of “This Is Us” said in a joint statement Wednesday. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

