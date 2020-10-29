CBS All Access Adds 5 to ‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2 Cast

CBS All Access is rounding out the cast for the second season of “Why Women Kill,” adding five more on Thursday.

Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón will star in the second season of the Marc Cherry-produced drama, joining previously-announced cast members Allison Tolman and Nick Frost.

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and, finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Allison Tolman and Nick Frost to Star in 'Why Women Kill' Season 2

Here is who each actor is playing in CBS All Access’ own words:

Lana Parrilla will play Rita, the sardonic wife to the wealthy and evil Carlo Castillo. As she waits for her elderly husband to die, Rita runs the garden club with an iron fist and spends much of her time engaging in an affair with a younger lover.

B.K. Cannon will play Dee, Alma’s (Tolman) wry and brassy daughter who works as a waitress in a local diner. Though self-deprecating, Dee can be vulnerable under her emotional armor and finds her illicit affair with a secret lover to be both exciting and humiliating.

Jordane Christie will play Vern, a tough, rugged private detective. Vern is intrigued and suspicious when he’s hired to investigate Rita’s younger lover, whom she suspects is cheating on her.

Matthew Daddario will play Scooter, Rita’s gorgeous, sexy and not-so-bright lover. A charming would-be actor, Scooter is well kept by Rita but pursues a secret relationship elsewhere.

Veronica Falcón will play Catherine, Carlo Castillo’s spinster daughter. Prim and proper, Catherine detests her father’s gorgeous wife, Rita, and returns to town after a mysterious accident, seeking a way to destroy her.

“‘Why Women Kill’ examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal … has not,” according to CBS All Access. “The first season of ‘Why Women Kill’ details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

The series hails from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis and Marc Webb.