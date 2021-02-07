CBS All Access Crashes During Super Bowl Kickoff

CBS All Access had a rough start to Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Many users had trouble logging into the live-streaming service from ViacomCBS during the National Anthem and some of the opening moments of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Twitter users complained of the crash, while the website DownDetector.com reported problems with CBS All Access were up around 3:30 p.m. PT, when the game was just getting started. It appears that the streaming service was down for only a few moments, they just happen to be some of the most-viewed moments of the year on television.

The technical issues only affected those who were trying to sign in. Users who were already watching the stream did not experience the crash. All the issues are now resolved.

Also Read: 'Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Super Bowl Trailer: Sam and Bucky Can't Stand Each Other (Video)

ViacomCBS is using the Super Bowl to heavily promote its forthcoming rebrand of CBS All Access into Paramount+, so the timing of the crash was not great. Paramount+ launches on March 4.

The Bucs and star quarterback Tom Brady began the game with a three-and-out, so at least CBS All Access viewers didn’t miss much.

Dennis Wharton, former spokesperson for the National Association of Broadcasters, took the opportunity of the technical snafu to tout the over-the-air broadcast.