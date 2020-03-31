CBS All Access has rescheduled the premiere date of its upcoming animated series “Tooning Out the News” now that production has resumed and its staff and crew are working remotely.

The cartoon variety news series from Stephen Colbert will premiere April 7 in the U.S. and Canada. New five- to seven-minute segments will stream Tuesday through Friday and will be combined into a full episode at the end of each week.

The series will feature a cast of animated characters parodying top news stories and interviewing real, live-action guests in a program led by cartoon anchor James Smartwood.

Also Read: How the TV Industry Is Changing in Real Time in Reaction to the Coronavirus | Podcast

Real-life guests will include Alan Dershowitz, Donny Deutsch, Rep. Barbara Lee, Olivia Nuzzi, Rep. Eric Swalwell and more.

Here are titles and descriptions of the five segments that will make up the show:

Also Read: How the TV Industry Is Changing in Real Time in Reaction to the Coronavirus | Podcast

“‘Big News – America’s Most Trusted Source of Conventional Wisdom.’ James Smartwood hosts this satire of ego-centric cable news anchors who only offer the most conventional takes.”

“‘Inside the Hill – Where America Turns to Hear Rich People Agree with Each Other.’ Co-hosts Richard Ballard and Sarah Sabo discuss the latest political headlines with Washington’s elite.”

“‘Hot Take - The Biggest, Baddest, Bad Faith Arguments on Television.’ A politically diverse and wildly ill-informed panel weighs in on the news of the day.”

“‘Virtue Signal – There’s No Cause This White Lady Can’t Make About Herself.’ Kylie Weaver hosts this satire of liberal cable news anchors who pat themselves on the back for taking up every social and political cause.”

“‘Smart Talk Tonight – Important discussions, discussed importantly. Come on in, the water’s smart. Kenneth Parsons and Chloe Kline conduct in-depth, in studio, one-on-one interviews with real-life newsmakers.”

Colbert and Chris Licht of CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke from “Showtime’s Our Cartoon President'” executive produce the series.

Watch the trailer above.