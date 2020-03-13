cbs popular tv shows older audience

CBS Has 24 of the 25 Oldest-Skewing Broadcast TV Series This Season

by | March 13, 2020 @ 12:36 PM

That’s a lot — even for the Tiffany Network

It probably comes as no surprise that CBS is the oldest-skewing broadcast TV network this season. What might be a bit jarring though is just how many of CBS’ series make Nielsen’s list of shows with the oldest median age.

CBS claims 24 of the 25 shows with the most geriatric audience, or 96%.

Below is a list of the 25 broadcast television shows with the oldest median age per viewer. (A viewer’s median age is the number all the way to the right, so for example, the median age of “Madam Secretary” viewers is 67.3 years old.)

One of these things is not like the others. We’ll let readers find the lone non-CBS series — consider it an early Easter egg hunt that pasodobles onto the list toward the end.

1. “Blue Bloods” encores (CBS): 69.0
2. “NCIS” encores (CBS): 68.2
3. “Blue Bloods” (CBS): 67.5
4. “Madam Secretary” (CBS): 67.3
5. “60 Minutes Presents” (CBS): 67.2
6. “Bull” encores (CBS): 67.0
7. “Tommy” (CBS): 66.9
8. “Hawaii Five-0” encores (CBS): 66.4
9. “Magnum P.I.” encores (CBS): 66.3
10. “Crimetime Saturday,” 8 p.m. (CBS): 65.9
11. (tie) “Bull” (CBS): 65.4
(tie) “FBI” (CBS): 65.4
13. (tie) “NCIS” (CBS): 65.3
(tie) “NCIS: New Orleans” encores (CBS): 65.3
15. “60 Minutes” (CBS): 65.2
16. “Crimetime Saturday,” 9 p.m. (CBS): 64.9
17. “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS): 64.8
18. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS): 64.7
19. “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC): 64.5
20. “Hawaii Five-0” (CBS): 64.4
21. “God Friended Me” (CBS): 64.3
22. (tie) “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS): 64.2
(tie) “Magnum P.I.” (CBS): 64.2
24. “All Rise” (CBS): 64.1
25. “All Rise” encores (CBS): 64.0

“Blue Bloods” and blue hair, am I right?

CBS’ youngest-skewing series this season is “Survivor,” which has a median viewer age of 57.3 years old. In terms of scripted fare, the network’s youngest-skewing show is “Evil,” which has a median viewer age of 59.7 years old.

The youngest-skewing series on all of broadcast TV is Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” with a median-age viewer of 43.5 years old. Fox’s “Family Guy” and “LEGO Masters” are the next youngest-skewing shows, with median viewer ages of 43.7 and 44.5, respectively.

At this same point last season, CBS claimed 21 of the 25 oldest-skewing series.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

