Ratings: CBS’ ‘Essential Heroes’ Special Is Not Essential Viewing

by | October 27, 2020 @ 8:21 AM

“The Voice,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “Big Brother” are, however

CBS courageously aired an “Essential Heroes” special last night. While we applaud the sentiment, no one there is clapping over the TV ratings.

“Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event” managed just 819,000 total viewers at 9 p.m. — and that’s with a solid “Big Brother” lead-in.

