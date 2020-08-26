While it waits for its primetime scripted series to get back into production, CBS is reaching into its ViacomCBS catalog to help fill out its fall lineup in September and October.

CBS will air the first season of CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery,” the recently-completed fourth season of Pop’s “One Day at a Time” and Spectrum Originals’ “Manhunt: Deadly Game.” Summer reality series “Big Brother” and “Love Island,” the latter of which began its second season on Monday, started later and will bleed into the fall, further buttressing CBS’ COVID-impacted fall lineup.

“This is hardly a traditional fall season, but we are prepared with a strong slate of original content while our regular scripted series begin production,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November.”

An individual with knowledge of production told TheWrap that “SWAT” has already returned to production and “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Bull” and “Magnum PI” are set to start early next month. Comedies including “The Neighborhood,” “Unicorn” and freshman sitcom “B Positive” are looking to start up in the weeks after.

CBS’ original fall schedule back in May included “B Positive” and fellow newcomer, “The Equalizer.”

“Manhunt: Deadly Games,” which focused on the hunt for the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics bomber, will debut on CBS on Monday, Sept. 21 (it aired earlier this year on Spectrum Originals, the first season of the drama, about the Unibomber, aired on Discovery). “Manhunt” becomes the second Spectrum Originals series to make its way to broadcast this season; Fox is airing the first season of “L.A.’s Finest.”

The first season of “Star Trek: Discovery” will debut three days later on Sept. 24.

CBS will also return new seasons of reality series like “The Greatest #AtHome Videos,” “Undercover Boss” and “The Amazing Race” in October. Also airing in October is the fourth season of “One Day at a Time,” which recently moved from Netflix to ViacomCBS’ Pop TV. CBS will air the season that ran on Pop TV.

Below, find the network’s updated schedule for Fall 2020:

Wednesday, Sept. 9

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS: SUSPICION (Special Wednesday Edition)

Saturday, Sept. 12

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND: MORE TO LOVE

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (34th Season Premiere)

*Sunday, Sept. 20 (NFL Double Header)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES (53rd Season Premiere, RTP 7:00-8:00 ET/PT)

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT BIG BROTHER

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/9:00-10:00 PM, PT LOVE ISLAND

Monday, Sept. 21

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES (Broadcast Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (Broadcast Premiere – 1st Season)

Friday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM LOVE ISLAND

Tuesday, Sept. 29

8:00-9:00 PM LOVE ISLAND (2nd Season Finale)

Friday, Oct. 2

8:00-9:00 PM THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

9:00-10:00 PM UNDERCOVER BOSS (10th Season Premiere)

Monday, Oct. 12, 19, 26

9:00-10:00 PM ONE DAY AT A TIME (Broadcast Premiere – 4th Season)

10:00-11:00 PM MANHUNT: DEADLY GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 13

10:00-11:00 PM THE FBI DECLASSIFIED (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8:00-9:00 PM BIG BROTHER

9:00-10:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (32nd Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (NTP)

9:00-11:00 PM BIG BROTHER (22nd Season Finale)