CBS Merges Alternative Programming and Specials Under Jack Sussman

The move comes three months after Sharon Vuong left as head of alternative programming

| July 9, 2020 @ 12:29 PM

CBS Entertainment is merging alternative programming and specials into one department that will be led by head of special programming Jack Sussman.

The move comes three months after Sharon Vuong exited as head of alternative programming. Mitch Graham, who had been leading the network’s unscripted slate in Vuong’s absence, is being promoted to senior vice president of alternative programming and will report to Sussman.

“Jack is simply one of the best, most experienced and most respected execs in the business, and we couldn’t be in better hands with him overseeing our amazing collection of world-class specials and alternative franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Mitch will continue to be the day-to-day point person on all things reality, as well as take on a larger leadership role in this newly combined department. This is an absolutely terrific team.”

Two alternative programming vice presidents, Laura Silva and Chris Aagaard, will continue to report to Graham, while newly promoted manager of specials, Mackenzie Mitchell, will report to Sussman.

Sussman, who has worked with the alternative department for many years through his involvement in live event entertainment programming, such as the “Survivor” and “Big Brother” live finales, has led the specials department since 1998.

Here’s when 59 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

