CBS Entertainment is merging alternative programming and specials into one department that will be led by head of special programming Jack Sussman.
The move comes three months after Sharon Vuong exited as head of alternative programming. Mitch Graham, who had been leading the network’s unscripted slate in Vuong’s absence, is being promoted to senior vice president of alternative programming and will report to Sussman.
“Jack is simply one of the best, most experienced and most respected execs in the business, and we couldn’t be in better hands with him overseeing our amazing collection of world-class specials and alternative franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Mitch will continue to be the day-to-day point person on all things reality, as well as take on a larger leadership role in this newly combined department. This is an absolutely terrific team.”
Two alternative programming vice presidents, Laura Silva and Chris Aagaard, will continue to report to Graham, while newly promoted manager of specials, Mackenzie Mitchell, will report to Sussman.
Sussman, who has worked with the alternative department for many years through his involvement in live event entertainment programming, such as the “Survivor” and “Big Brother” live finales, has led the specials department since 1998.
