CBS Anchor Elicits Snickers By Calling Vatican Cell Phone Confiscation ‘Rawdogging It’ During Conclave Coverage | Video

The changing meaning of slang terms can be jarring. For example, “rawdogging it,” a term that literally since its inception nearly 50 years ago has referred to having unprotected sex. Recently, however, some people have started using it ironically to refer instead to doing any mundane or difficult task cold. And irony aside, in the vast majority of instances and for most people it still refers to, uh, the other thing.

That shifting meaning provided an amusing or, depending on your perspective, unfortunate exchange on Wednesday’s edition of “CBS Mornings.”

The moment came as reporter John Allen was explaining how the vote is being run. “One thing to understand is that all of that takes time. You know, we imagine in the Conclave that there’s always charged political debate going on. No, inside the Sistine Chapel itself, virtually the entire time that the Cardinals are inside is given over to the ritual of the ballot,” he said.

“Each ballot takes about an hour and a half, and with this extraordinary number of electors, it’ll probably even take a little longer. So they sit the whole time. They don’t stand up, and most of them, no most of them will tell you that while that’s going on, they’re sitting reading their abbreviary, that’s a book of prayers that clergy have, or praying a rosary,” Allen continued. “The one thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have been confiscated.”

At this point, anchor Tony Dokoupil interjected, saying, “I believe the kids, I believe the kids call it ‘rawdogging it,’ if you’re gonna go through a long period of time with no electronic device.”

This promoted some awkward snickering from the onscreen panel, which included Vatican analyst Delia Gallagher and co-anchors Norah O’Donnell, Maurice DuBois, Seth Doane, and Chris Livesay. And, to be honest, everyone watching.

See that exchange below: