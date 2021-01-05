CBS News Names Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Washington Bureau Chief

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, a 28-year veteran of CBS News, has been named executive vice president and Washington bureau chief, CBS News president and senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky announced Tuesday.

Ciprian-Matthews has been acting Washington bureau chief since July, responsible for CBS News’ recent campaign coverage such as the 2020 conventions, presidential debates, Election Night and the CBS News Decision Desk.

Her appointment is effective immediately and she will report to Zirinsky. As the Washington bureau chief, Ciprian-Matthews will oversee the newsgathering and management of the Network’s largest bureau that is also home to the “CBS Evening News with Norah McDonnell” and “Face the Nation.”

Ciprian-Matthews was most recently was CBS News’ EVP of Strategic Professional Development, where she focused on recruitment and development of off-air talent. She was previously CBS News’ EVP of News (2018-2019), SVP of News Administration (2015-2018) and VP of News (2011-2015), a role in which she coordinated all day-to-day news coverage.

Before that, she served as CBS News’ foreign editor (2006-2011); senior broadcast producer for the “CBS Evening News” (2004-2006); and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage (2000-2004). In 1998, she became the deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau (1998-2000) and served as senior broadcast producer for CBS News’ morning broadcasts from 1994-1998; she joined CBS News in 1993 as Senior Producer for live segments for the morning news.

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau (1990-1993) and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for CNN (1984-1990). She started her career as a general assignment reporter for the National Public Radio Spanish-language news program, “Enfoque Nacional.”

“Ingrid brings a wealth of journalistic credibility and experience to this role,” Zirinsky said in a statement. “Ingrid has served in several leadership positions, she has been deployed overseas and she has had to make critical editorial decisions at every step of her career. There isn’t a story of great magnitude she hasn’t covered. Ingrid played a significant role covering many elections, including the most recent one. Most importantly, she understands how to create systems that support our journalists and allow them to excel in their reporting. Ingrid has the perfect combination of skills to lead the Washington bureau.”

“The Washington bureau sets the standard for newsgathering at CBS News and across the industry. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead it at a time when viewers are looking to Washington to understand what’s happening in the country,” said Ciprian-Matthews. “I am looking forward to working with all of my colleagues in Washington — and across the company — to provide audiences with the trusted information and analysis they need during these pivotal times.”