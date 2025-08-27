CBS News Reporter Loses It Learning of Taylor Swift Engagement Moments Before Going on Air: ‘I Feel Like Paul Revere’ | Video

Taylor Swift has some very passionate fans, including CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi, who genuinely lost it Tuesday morning when she found out, just moments before going live on-air, that Swift was engaged to Travis Kelce.

“Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged,” Rinaldi said, excitedly, in video recorded just before going on-air but posted online later in the day. “This, come back to me. She just posted it. Oh, my God, oh, my God.”

“Oh, it’s huge. The ring is ginormous,” Rinaldi continued. “This is so exciting. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god.”

“It’s on her Instagram, it’s on her Instagram, it’s on her Instagram, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,” Rinaldi said as she continued to freak out. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.”

Moments later, on air, Rinaldi added, “this is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.”

Watch the whole clip here:

CBS News reporter @olivialarinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” https://t.co/SsAqe2q4US pic.twitter.com/0fS6lCqEIR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2025

We suspect a ton of Swifties felt exactly the same way.

Swift announced the news, as Rinaldi noted, on Instagram with a message that said, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The pair have been dating since 2023.